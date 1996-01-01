8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 2.00 L ethanol from 28.0°C to 78.3°C. The density of ethanol is 0.789 g/mL and its heat capacity is 2.42 J/g•°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.02×105 J
B
1.92×105 J
C
2.26×105 J
D
1.78×105 J