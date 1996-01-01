19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the reaction 2 HgO(s) → 2 Hg(l) + O2(g), use the given thermodynamic data to calculate the equilibrium pressure of O2 in a 1.5 L vessel that contains 10 g of HgO at 350 ºC. Use the assumption that ΔHº and ΔSº do not vary with temperature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.21 × 10–4 atm
B
3.15 × 10–5 atm
C
8.77 × 10–3 atm
D
5.64 × 10–2 atm