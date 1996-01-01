19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
148PRACTICE PROBLEM
From the values given for ΔH° and ΔS°, calculate ΔG° for the following reaction at 298 K. If the reaction is not spontaneous under standard conditions at 298 K, at what temperature (if any) would the reaction become spontaneous?
2 PbS(s) + 3 O2(g) → PbO(s) + 2 SO2(g) ΔH ° = -844 kJ; ΔS° = -165 J/K
From the values given for ΔH° and ΔS°, calculate ΔG° for the following reaction at 298 K. If the reaction is not spontaneous under standard conditions at 298 K, at what temperature (if any) would the reaction become spontaneous?
2 PbS(s) + 3 O2(g) → PbO(s) + 2 SO2(g) ΔH ° = -844 kJ; ΔS° = -165 J/K
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔG° = 954 kJ, spontaneous only at T > 3300 K
B
ΔG° = –495 kJ, spontaneous
C
ΔG° = 872 kJ, spontaneous only at T > 4500 K
D
ΔG° = –795 kJ, spontaneous