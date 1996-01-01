From the values given for ΔH° and ΔS°, calculate ΔG° for the following reaction at 298 K. If the reaction is not spontaneous under standard conditions at 298 K, at what temperature (if any) would the reaction become spontaneous?

2 PbS(s) + 3 O 2 (g) → PbO(s) + 2 SO 2 (g) ΔH ° = -844 kJ; ΔS° = -165 J/K