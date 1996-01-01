19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
149PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the free energy change for this reaction at 48°C. Is the reaction spontaneous? (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.)
2 Ca(s) + O2(g) → 2 CaO(s)
ΔH°rxn = -1269.8 kJ; ΔS°rxn = -364.6 J/K
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 kJ
equilibrium
B
2583.1 kJ
non-spontaneous
C
-1152.8 kJ
spontaneous
D
1928.2 kJ
spontaneous