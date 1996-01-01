14. Solutions
Freezing Point Depression
14. Solutions Freezing Point Depression
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
The freezing point of an aqueous solution of calcium chloride (CaCl2) is –2.00 °C. The solution was prepared by dissolving 19.8 g of CaCl2 in 450 g of water. What is the value of the van't Hoff factor (i) for CaCl2? (Kf for water = 1.86 °C•kg/mol)
The freezing point of an aqueous solution of calcium chloride (CaCl2) is –2.00 °C. The solution was prepared by dissolving 19.8 g of CaCl2 in 450 g of water. What is the value of the van't Hoff factor (i) for CaCl2? (Kf for water = 1.86 °C•kg/mol)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i = 2.45
B
i = 2.95
C
i = 2.71
D
i = 2.85