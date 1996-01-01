14. Solutions
14. Solutions Freezing Point Depression
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
What mass (in g) of ethanol (ethyl alcohol, C2H5OH) is required for an aqueous solution that freezes at –5.50 °C? The amount of water (solvent) to be used for the solution is 750 g. The value of Kf (freezing point constant) for water is 1.86 °C•kg/mol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
115 g
B
102 g
C
213 g
D
156 g