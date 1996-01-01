15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of hypochlorite ion and bromide ion yields hypobromite ion and chloride ion. The following table contains the concentration-time data for the reaction.
Give the rate law, and provide the value of the rate constant.
The reaction of hypochlorite ion and bromide ion yields hypobromite ion and chloride ion. The following table contains the concentration-time data for the reaction.
Give the rate law, and provide the value of the rate constant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rate = k[ClO−][Br−][H2O]; k = 11.9 M−2•s−1
B
Rate = k[ClO−][Br−]; k = 7.80 M−1•s−1
C
Rate = k[ClO−][H2O]; k = 6.33 M−1•s−1
D
Rate = k[ClO−][H2O]; k = 11.9 M−1•s−1