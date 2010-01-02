15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction occurs in basic solution:
OBr—(aq) + PH3(aq) → OH—(aq) + PH2Br(aq)
Given the initial rate data for the reaction at 25 °C,
Determine the rate law for the reaction and numerical value of the rate constant, k, with correct units.
The following reaction occurs in basic solution:
OBr—(aq) + PH3(aq) → OH—(aq) + PH2Br(aq)
Given the initial rate data for the reaction at 25 °C,
Determine the rate law for the reaction and numerical value of the rate constant, k, with correct units.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
rate = k[OBr−][PH3][OH−]
k = 1.2×107 M−2·s−1
k = 1.2×107 M−2·s−1
B
rate = k[OBr−]2[PH3][OH−]
k = 8.0×108 M−3·s−1
k = 8.0×108 M−3·s−1
C
rate = k([OBr−][PH3])/[OH−]
k = 0.12 s−1
k = 0.12 s−1
D
rate = k[OBr−][PH3]2[OH−]
k = 6.0×108 M−3·s−1
k = 6.0×108 M−3·s−1