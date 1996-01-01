8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Heptane (C7H16) burns according to the following balanced equation:
C7H16 (l) + 11 O2(g) → 7 CO2(g) + 8 H2O(g)
Calculate ΔH°rxn for this reaction using standard enthalpies of formation. (The standard enthalpy of formation of liquid pentane is -223.0 kJ/mol.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-3589.4 kJ
B
-2715.1 kJ
C
-2987.2 kJ
D
-4465.9 kJ