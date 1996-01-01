8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Under certain nonstandard conditions, the decomposition of SO3 into 1/2 mol O2(g) and 1 mol of SO2(g) absorbs 227.8 kJ. The enthalpy of the formation of SO3(g) is -204.2 kJ under these conditions. Find the enthalpy of formation of SO2(g).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-64.9 kJ/mol
B
32.4 kJ/mol
C
-40.4 kJ/mol
D
23.6 kJ/mol