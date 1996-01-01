12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the geometry and hybridization of each atom in the ring in the structure of uracil (one of the four nucleobases in RNA) shown below:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1) sp3: tetrahedral, 2) sp3: tetrahedral, 3) sp3: tetrahedral, 4) sp3: tetrahedral, 5) sp2: trigonal planar, 6) sp2: trigonal planar
B
1) sp2: trigonal planar, 2) sp3: tetrahedral, 3) sp2: trigonal planar, 4) sp2: trigonal planar, 5) sp2: trigonal planar, 6) sp3: tetrahedral
C
1) sp2: trigonal planar, 2) sp3: tetrahedral, 3) sp2: trigonal planar, 4) sp3: tetrahedral, 5) sp: linear, 6) sp:linear
D
1) sp3: tetrahedral, 2) sp2: trigonal planar, 3) sp3: tetrahedral, 4) sp3: tetrahedral, 5) sp: linear, 6) sp: linear