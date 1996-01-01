14. Solutions
Freezing Point Depression
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown compound is made up of only C, H, and O with a percent composition of 62.04% C and 10.41% H. A mass of 14.3 g of this compound was dissolved in 75.0 mL of water (d = 1.00 g/mL). The freezing point of the solution is –3.05°C. Determine the molecular formula of the compound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C6H12O2
B
C5H10O2
C
C6H14O2
D
C8H18O3