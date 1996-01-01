14. Solutions
Freezing Point Depression
14. Solutions Freezing Point Depression
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydrofluoric (HF) only partially dissociates when dissolved in water according to the equation: HF ⇌ H+ + F–. A 76.58 g of HF was dissolved in 1500 g of water to make a solution. The freezing of the solution is –4.926°C. Determine the fraction of HF dissociated.
Hydrofluoric (HF) only partially dissociates when dissolved in water according to the equation: HF ⇌ H+ + F–. A 76.58 g of HF was dissolved in 1500 g of water to make a solution. The freezing of the solution is –4.926°C. Determine the fraction of HF dissociated.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.04215
B
0.03801
C
0.2514
D
0.02845