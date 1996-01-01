18. Aqueous Equilibrium
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
An equation analogous to the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation can be derived, which relates the pOH of the buffer to the pKb of the base component. Which of the following is the correct equation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pOH = pKb + log [B]/[BH+]
B
pOH = pKa + log [BH+]/[B]
C
pOH = pKb + log [BH+]/[B]
D
pOH = pKa + log [B]/[BH+]