3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following chemical equation, identify the limiting reactants based on each initial amount provided.
Al(s) + O2(g) → Al2O3(s)
a. 15 mol Al, 11 mol O2
b. 3 mol Al, 2 mol O2
c. 3.7 mol Al, 3.2 mol O2
d. 2 mol Al, 2 mol O2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Al, b. Al, c. O2, d. O2
B
a. O2, b. O2, c. Al, d. Al
C
a. Al, b. O2, c. Al, d. O2
D
a. O2, b. O2, c. Al, d. O2