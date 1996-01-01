3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
CuS (s) + 2 HCl (aq) → CuCl2 (aq) + H2S(g)
Initially, there are 1.34 mol CuS and 4.29 mol HCl. Calculate mole of the excess reactant that remains after this reaction is completed.
CuS (s) + 2 HCl (aq) → CuCl2 (aq) + H2S(g)
Initially, there are 1.34 mol CuS and 4.29 mol HCl. Calculate mole of the excess reactant that remains after this reaction is completed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.68 mol
B
1.34 mol
C
4.29 mol
D
1.61 mol