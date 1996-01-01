19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
The organic compound n-Hexane (C6H14) has a normal freezing point of –95.3°C. What temperature, if any, will liquid n-Hexane (C6H14) and solid n-Hexane (C6H14) be in equilibrium? Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
At 1 atm and –95.3°C, liquid n-Hexane (C6H14) and solid n-Hexane (C6H14) are in equilibrium. At the normal freezing point, the rate of freezing is slower than the rate of melting.
B
At 2 atm and 100°C, liquid n-Hexane (C6H14) and solid n-Hexane (C6H14) are in equilibrium. At the normal freezing point, the rate of freezing is equal to the rate of melting.
C
At 1 atm and –95.3°C, liquid n-Hexane (C6H14) and solid n-Hexane (C6H14) are in equilibrium. At the normal freezing point, the rate of freezing is equal to the rate of melting.
D
At 2 atm and –95.3°C, liquid n-Hexane (C6H14) and solid n-Hexane (C6H14) are in equilibrium. At the normal freezing point, the rate of freezing is faster than the rate of melting.