19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which statement describes why naphthalene spontaneously sublimes in open air at 25.0 °C
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Naphthalene sublimes at room temperature because there is an equilibrium between the solid and the gas phases.
B
Naphthalene's boiling point is below room temperature.
C
Naphthalene sublimes at room temperature sublimation has a negative free energy change.