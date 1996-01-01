7. Gases
Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statement is true for the image shown where gas A and B are different gases?
a. The root-mean-square speed is the highest speed for both gas A and B.
b. The most probable speed is the highest speed for gas B only.
c. The root-mean-square speed is the highest speed for gas B only.
d. The average speed is the highest speed for gas A only.
e. None of the above
