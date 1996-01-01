3. Chemical Reactions
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Alkaline batteries are used in most household items. The overall cell reaction is:
Zn(s) + 2 MnO2(s) ⇌ ZnO(s) + Mn2O3(s)
Calculate the mass of ZnO produced from 6.25×10–2 g of MnO2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.93×10–2 g ZnO
B
3.42×10–2 g ZnO
C
5.85×10–2 g ZnO
D
1.17×10–1 g ZnO