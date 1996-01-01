Bleaching of hair usually involves the reaction of hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) with the melanin (C 18 H 10 N 2 O 4 ) in hair. As the bleaching solution is rubbed to hair, melanin is oxidized by hydrogen peroxide: C 18 H 10 N 2 O 4 + 34 H 2 O 2 → 2 NH 3 + 36 H 2 O + 18 CO 2 . A bleaching solution contains 9% H 2 O 2 by mass. If 20 g of the bleaching solution is used, calculate the mass (in mg) of melanin that is oxidized.