19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
97PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 298 K, what is the ΔG°rxn for the reaction?
MgCO3 (s) → MgO(s) + CO2(g)
What will happen to the magnitude of ΔG°rxn if the temperature was decreased?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The ΔG°rxn for the reaction is -2.0x103 kJ. It will become more positive if the temperature is decreased.
B
The ΔG°rxn for the reaction is 2.0x103 kJ. It will become more positive if the temperature is decreased.
C
The ΔG°rxn for the reaction is 48 kJ. It will become more positive if the temperature is decreased.
D
The ΔG°rxn for the reaction is 5.2x102 kJ. It will become more positive if the temperature is decreased.