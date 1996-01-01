19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
96PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following reaction at 298 K:
SrCO3(s) ⇌ SrO(s) + CO2(g)
Would raising or lowering the temperature make the reaction more spontaneous? If yes, calculate the temperature when the partial temperature of carbon dioxide is 1.000 atm?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, the reaction can be made more spontaneous by lowering the temperature. When the partial temperature of carbon dioxide is 1.000 atm, T = 1371 K.
B
Yes, the reaction can be made more spontaneous by raising the temperature. When the partial temperature of carbon dioxide is 1.000 atm, T = 1371 K.
C
Yes, the reaction can be made more spontaneous by raising the temperature. When the partial temperature of carbon dioxide is 1.000 atm, T = 1423 K.
D
Yes, the reaction can be made more spontaneous by lowering the temperature. When the partial temperature of carbon dioxide is 1.000 atm, T = 1423 K.