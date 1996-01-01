19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
98PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 298 K, what is the ΔG°rxn for the reaction?
SiO2 (s) + 4 HF (g) → SiF4 (g) + 2 H2O (l)
What will happen to the magnitude of ΔG°rxn if the temperature was increased?
At 298 K, what is the ΔG°rxn for the reaction?
SiO2 (s) + 4 HF (g) → SiF4 (g) + 2 H2O (l)
What will happen to the magnitude of ΔG°rxn if the temperature was increased?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The ΔG°rxn for the reaction is -678 kJ. It will become less negative if the temperature is increased.
B
The ΔG°rxn for the reaction is 717 kJ. It will become more negative if the temperature is increased.
C
The ΔG°rxn for the reaction is -97.62 kJ. It will become less negative if the temperature is increased.
D
The ΔG°rxn for the reaction is 27.5 kJ. It will become more negative if the temperature is increased.