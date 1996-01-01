9. Quantum Mechanics
9. Quantum Mechanics Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to the uncertainty principle, the trajectory of an electron is hard to determine. What statement explains this?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the position and acting force of the electron cannot be determined at the same time
B
the velocity and acting force of the electron cannot be determined at the same time
C
the position and velocity of the electron cannot be determined at the same time
D
only the position of the electron cannot be determined
E
only the velocity of the electron cannot be determined
F
only the acting force of the electron cannot be determined