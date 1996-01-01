9. Quantum Mechanics
Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle
9. Quantum Mechanics Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using Heisenberg's uncertainty principle, calculate the approximate uncertainty in the position of an electron with the uncertainty in the speed of 4.8x103 m/s . (mass electron = 9.11 x 10-31 kg).
Using Heisenberg's uncertainty principle, calculate the approximate uncertainty in the position of an electron with the uncertainty in the speed of 4.8x103 m/s . (mass electron = 9.11 x 10-31 kg).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.28 m
B
23 m
C
12 m
D
1.2x10-8 m
E
none of the above