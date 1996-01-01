19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following conditions is true for the sublimation of mothballs (solid naphthalene, C10H8)?
A
ΔH is negative, ΔS is negative, and ΔG is negative at low temperature and positive at high temperature.
B
ΔH is positive, ΔS is negative, and ΔG is positive at high temperatures.
C
ΔH is positive, ΔS is positive, and ΔG is positive at low temperature and negative at high temperature.
D
ΔH is negative, ΔS is positive, and ΔG is negative at all temperatures.
E
ΔH is positive, ΔS is positive, and ΔG is positive at high temperatures and negative at low temperatures.