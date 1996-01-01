19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction is exothermic at constant pressure
N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g)
Which of the following can be said about the reaction?
The following reaction is exothermic at constant pressure
N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g)
Which of the following can be said about the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is spontaneous at high temperatures but not at low temperatures.
B
The reaction is spontaneous at low temperatures but not at high temperatures.
C
The reaction is spontaneous at all temperatures.
D
The reaction is nonspontaneous at any temperature.
E
Not enough information is given to answer the question.