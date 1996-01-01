6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rechargeable battery is classified as a secondary battery. Nickel-iron battery is an example of a secondary battery. Its half-reactions occur as follows:
Cathode: NiO(OH)(s) + H2O(l) + e− → Ni(OH)2(s) + OH−(aq)
Anode: Fe(s) + 2 OH−(aq) → Fe(OH)2(s) + 2e−
Given the following data, determine the standard cell potential for the nickel-iron battery:
NiO(OH)(s) + H2O(l) + e− → Ni(OH)2(s) + OH−(aq)
E°red,NiO(OH) = 0.490 V
E°red,Fe2+ = −0.450 V
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
−1.42 V
B
1.42 V
C
−0.442 V
D
0.442 V