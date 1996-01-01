A rechargeable battery is classified as a secondary battery. Nickel-iron battery is an example of a secondary battery. Its half-reactions occur as follows:

Cathode: NiO(OH)(s) + H 2 O(l) + e− → Ni(OH) 2 (s) + OH−(aq)

Anode: Fe(s) + 2 OH−(aq) → Fe(OH) 2 (s) + 2e−

Given the following data, determine the standard cell potential for the nickel-iron battery:

NiO(OH)(s) + H 2 O(l) + e− → Ni(OH) 2 (s) + OH−(aq)

E° red,NiO(OH) = 0.490 V