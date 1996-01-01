A certain voltaic cell uses the half-reactions shown below:

Anode: Zr(s) + 2 H 2 O(l) → ZrO 2 (s) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e–

Cathode: Mn2+(aq) + 2 e– → Mn(s)

Using the thermodynamic values below at 25.0°C, calculate the cell potential (E°) and the equilibrium constant K for the overall cell reaction.