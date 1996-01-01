6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
A certain voltaic cell uses the half-reactions shown below:
Anode: Zr(s) + 2 H2O(l) → ZrO2(s) + 4 H+(aq) + 4 e–
Cathode: Mn2+(aq) + 2 e– → Mn(s)
Using the thermodynamic values below at 25.0°C, calculate the cell potential (E°) and the equilibrium constant K for the overall cell reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E° = 0.390 V
K = 2.32×1026
K = 2.32×1026
B
E° = 0.390 V
K = 4.33×102
K = 4.33×102
C
E° = 0.780 V
K = 2.32×1026
K = 2.32×1026
D
E° = 0.780 V
K = 4.33×102
K = 4.33×102