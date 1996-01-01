15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction A → products with a rate constant value of 0.093. If [A] = 0.236 M, calculate the rate if the reaction is i) zero order ii) first order iii) second order. Use the appropriate units for the rate constant at each rate order.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
n = 0, rate = 0.093 M/s
n = 1, rate = 0.022 M/s
n = 2, rate = 5.18 × 10–3 M/s
B
n = 0, rate = 0.064 M/s
n = 1, rate = 0.045 M/s
n = 2, rate = 7.93 × 10–3 M/s
C
n = 0, rate = 0.055 M/s
n = 1, rate = 0.067 M/s
n = 2, rate = 9.90 × 10–3 M/s
D
n = 0, rate = 0.047 M/s
n = 1, rate = 0.089 M/s
n = 2, rate = 0.018 M/s
