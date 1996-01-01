15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
Rate Law
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction A + B + C → products with the rate law = k[A][C]. Determine the rate change if [A] is doubled, [B] is halved, and [C] remains the same.
ANSWERS
A
The rate increases by a factor of 2.
B
The rate increases by a factor of 3.
C
The rate remains the same.
D
Cannot be determined.