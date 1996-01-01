9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assuming that a specific tree grows about 6 ft per year, identify the statement that describes if a tree's growth was quantized in 1-ft increments:
The tree will grow 6 ft in an instant every year.
The tree will grow only up to 1 ft
The tree will grow continuously up to 6 ft in a year
The tree will grow 1 ft in an instant approximately every 2 months.