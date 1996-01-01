3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following diagrams are molecular representations of the initial amount of the reactants for the reaction below:
2 CH3OH(g) + 3 O2( g) → 2 CO2( g) + 4 H2O(g)
Calculate the number of H2O molecules produced from the mixture that yields the highest amount of products.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2
B
6
C
8
D
10