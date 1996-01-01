3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Silver nitrate in solution form reacts with sodium chloride solution to give a white precipitate of silver chloride. If 6.5 g of silver nitrate is mixed with 4.5 g of sodium chloride, how much sodium chloride will be left after all silver chloride is precipitated?
A
2.11 g
B
2.45 g
C
2.26 g
D
2.56 g