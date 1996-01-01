17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Lewis Acids and Bases
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the following reaction, identify the Lewis acid and Lewis base among the reactants:
CoCl2 (s) + Cl- (aq) → CoCl3- (aq)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lewis acid: CoCl2
Lewis base: Cl-
B
Lewis acid: CoCl2
Lewis base: CoCl3-
C
Lewis acid: Cl-
Lewis base: CoCl2
D
Lewis acid: CoCl3-
Lewis base: CoCl2
