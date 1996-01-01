6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following cell:
Co(s) | Co2+ (2.0 M) || H+(? M) | H2( 1.0 atm) | Pt(s)
Calculate the pH of the solution in the cathode compartment if the observed potential of the cell is 0.14 V at 25 °C. (E°Co2+ = − 0.28 V)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.21
B
4.26
C
2.13
D
4.42