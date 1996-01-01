Consider the following cell:

Pt (s) | H 2 (g, 0.839 atm) | H+ (aq, ? M) || Cr2+ (aq, 1.50 M) | Cr(s)

Calculate the H+ concentration at 25 °C given that the E cell = -0.847 V





Use the following reduction potential values:

2 H+(aq) + 2e- → H 2 (g) E° = 0.00 V

Cr2+ (aq) + 2e- → Cr(s) E° = -0.913 V