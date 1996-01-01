6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
124PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following cell:
Pt (s) | H2(g, 0.839 atm) | H+ (aq, ? M) || Cr2+ (aq, 1.50 M) | Cr(s)
Calculate the H+ concentration at 25 °C given that the Ecell = -0.847 V
Use the following reduction potential values:
2 H+(aq) + 2e- → H2(g) E° = 0.00 V
Cr2+ (aq) + 2e- → Cr(s) E° = -0.913 V
Consider the following cell:
Pt (s) | H2(g, 0.839 atm) | H+ (aq, ? M) || Cr2+ (aq, 1.50 M) | Cr(s)
Calculate the H+ concentration at 25 °C given that the Ecell = -0.847 V
Use the following reduction potential values:
2 H+(aq) + 2e- → H2(g) E° = 0.00 V
Cr2+ (aq) + 2e- → Cr(s) E° = -0.913 V
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.2612 M
B
0.1301 M
C
0.0563 M
D
0.0860 M