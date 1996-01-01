6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the galvanic cell shown below with a potential of 1.369 V at 25°C
Pb(s) | PbCl2(s) | Cl–(0.20 M) || Cr2O72–(0.20 M), Cr3+(0.20 M), H+(0.20 M) | Pt(s)
Determine the Ksp value for PbCl2(s).
Cr2O72–(aq) + 14 H+(aq) + 6 e– → 2 Cr3+(aq) + 7 H2O(l) E°red = 1.232 V
Pb2+(aq) + 2 e– → Pb(s) E°red = –0.126 V
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.54×10–12
B
1.59×10–5
C
9.81×10–23
D
1.21×10–3