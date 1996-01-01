Consider the galvanic cell shown below with a potential of 1.369 V at 25°C

Pb(s) | PbCl 2 (s) | Cl–(0.20 M) || Cr 2 O 7 2–(0.20 M), Cr3+(0.20 M), H+(0.20 M) | Pt(s)

Determine the K sp value for PbCl 2 (s).