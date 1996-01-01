14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
14. Solutions Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propanol and water are miscible with each other. Which is the most likely reason?
A
Propanol has hydrogen atoms that can interact with water molecules.
B
Propanol has a similar molecular weight as water.
C
Propanol molecules can make hydrogen bonds with water molecules.
D
Propanol and water are miscible because they can react as acid and base.
E
Water is miscible with all alcohols.