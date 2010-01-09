Hydroxylamine, HONH 2 , is a weak base used in the production of Nylon-6. Hydrocyanic acid, HCN, is a weak acid that is very poisonous. What is the K n value for the neutralization reaction between hydroxylamine and hydrocyanic acid? Will the neutralization reaction go far into completion? (K a HCN = 4.9×10−10, K b HONH 2 = 1.1×10−8)