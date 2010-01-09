18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydroxylamine, HONH2, is a weak base used in the production of Nylon-6. Hydrocyanic acid, HCN, is a weak acid that is very poisonous. What is the Kn value for the neutralization reaction between hydroxylamine and hydrocyanic acid? Will the neutralization reaction go far into completion? (Ka HCN = 4.9×10−10, Kb HONH2 = 1.1×10−8)
Hydroxylamine, HONH2, is a weak base used in the production of Nylon-6. Hydrocyanic acid, HCN, is a weak acid that is very poisonous. What is the Kn value for the neutralization reaction between hydroxylamine and hydrocyanic acid? Will the neutralization reaction go far into completion? (Ka HCN = 4.9×10−10, Kb HONH2 = 1.1×10−8)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Kn = 4.5×10−2; Since Kn is close to 1, the reaction will go near into completion.
B
Kn = 5.4×10−4; Since Kn is small, the reaction will not go far into completion.
C
Kn = 22; Since Kn is big, the reaction will go very far into completion.
D
Kn = 1.9×103; Since Kn is very big, the reaction will go into completion.