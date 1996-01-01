18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 75.0 mL of a 0.125 M solution of the protonated form of glycine was titrated with 12.5 mL of 0.125 M NaOH. Find the pH if the pKa values for the first and second dissociations are 2.34 and 9.78 respectively.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.34
B
6.06
C
1.64
D
2.00