6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molarity
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scientist is making a solution of ferric sulfide, Fe2S3, for a laboratory experiment. If a scientists needs to produce 450 mL of a solution that has a concentration of Fe+3 ions of 0.300 M, how many grams of Fe2S3 will be needed?
A scientist is making a solution of ferric sulfide, Fe2S3, for a laboratory experiment. If a scientists needs to produce 450 mL of a solution that has a concentration of Fe+3 ions of 0.300 M, how many grams of Fe2S3 will be needed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
28.1 g
B
69.3 g
C
9.35 g
D
14.0 g