Dilutions
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment, 20.0 mL of a 3.00 M NaCl solution was diluted. A 10.0 mL aliquot of the diluted solution contains 0.2922 g of NaCl. Determine the final volume the original solution was diluted to.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
60 mL
B
80 mL
C
100 mL
D
120 mL