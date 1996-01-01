6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Dilutions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Dilutions
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The concentrated acetic acid in laboratories is found as a 17.4 M aqueous solution. If a student wishes to prepare a 0.225 M solution in 125 mL, how much of the concentrated solution should he use?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.81 mL
B
1.62 mL
C
2.50 mL
D
1.35 mL