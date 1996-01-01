7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assuming you have two flasks at the same temperature, one has a volume of 4 L and the other one has a volume of 5 L. The 4-L flask contains 6.3 g of gas and the pressure is X atm. The 5-L flask contains 0.66 g of gas, and the pressure is 0.6X. Do the two gases have the same molar mass? If not, which flask would contain the gas with the higher molar mass?
Assuming you have two flasks at the same temperature, one has a volume of 4 L and the other one has a volume of 5 L. The 4-L flask contains 6.3 g of gas and the pressure is X atm. The 5-L flask contains 0.66 g of gas, and the pressure is 0.6X. Do the two gases have the same molar mass? If not, which flask would contain the gas with the higher molar mass?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The 4-L flask contains the gas of higher molar mass
B
The 5-L flask contains the gas of higher molar mass
C
Both gases have the same molar mass