6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
How many kilowatt-hours of electricity are needed to obtain 1.0×103 kg (1 metric ton) of chromium through the electrolysis of Cr3+, given that this process has a 40% efficiency and the applied voltage is 5.10 V?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.2×103 kWh
B
1.5×104 kWh
C
2.0×104 kWh
D
7.6×102 kWh