6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Balance the following redox reaction under acidic conditions and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents:
HAuCl4 + N2H4 → Au + N2 + HCl
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4 HAuCl4 + 3 N2H4 → 4 Au + 12 HCl + 3 N2 + 4 H+, RA: N2H4, OA: HAuCl4
B
4 HAuCl4 + 2 N2H4 → 4 Au + 16 HCl + 2 N2 + 8 H+, RA: N2H4, OA: HAuCl4
C
3 HAuCl4 + 3 N2H4 → 3 Au + 16 HCl + 3 N2, RA: HAuCl4, OA: N2H4
D
4 HAuCl4 + 3 N2H4 → 4 Au + 16 HCl + 3 N2, RA: N2H4, OA: HAuCl4