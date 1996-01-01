12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Hybridization
67PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following concepts helps predict the assumed geometry of a molecule?
(i) Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory
(ii) Molecular Orbital Theory
(iii) Lewis Theory
(iv) Hybridization
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) and (iii)
B
(ii) and (iii)
C
(i) and (iv)
D
(ii) and (iv)