12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
66PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw Lewis dot structures for the following compounds and answer the questions below: SF4, BrF5, PCl5, XeF2 and KrCl4
A. Which of the compounds has at least one bond angle measuring around 120°?
B. Identify any compounds which may have the sp3d2 hybridization.
C. Identify any compounds with a square planar geometry
D. Identify which of these compounds are polar?
